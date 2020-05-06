Macomb County woman allegedly spit on officers and attacked worker after refusing to wear mask

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Macomb County woman allegedly attacked a Nino Salvaggio’s employee and then spit on police officers after she refused to wear a mask inside the grocery store, according to WXYZ-Detroit.

The 33-year-old Roseville woman allegedly entered the store in St. Clair Shores on April 26. An employee asked the suspect to leave as she was not wearing a mask.

The suspect then allegedly attacked the store employee and refused to leave.

Police were called to help with the suspect, who allegedly behaved haphazardly, attacked and spit on officers.

She was charged with a felony of assaulting a police officer and misdemeanor assault and battery.

This story comes to us from WXYZ-TV.