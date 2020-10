FILE – In this Nov. 29, 2019, file photo a shopper leaves Macy’s department store with bags in both hands during Black Friday shopping in New York. Macy’s reports financial results on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Mich, (WLNS) – Beginning on October 22nd officials with the department store Macy’s plan on hiring at least 700 Michiganders for seasonal positions for the 2020 holiday season.

The company is looking to fill positions at department stores, call centers, and fulfillment centers. Unlike previous years Macy’s will conduct all interviews for instore opportunities by phone.

The statewide job hunts at 11am, and additional information can be found macysjobs.com