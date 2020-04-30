Macy’s plans to reopen all stores in six weeks, starting with 68 on Monday

WASHINGTON (Washington Post) — Macy’s will reopen many store locations Monday and said it expects to have all of its stores up and running in six weeks, according to the Washington Post.
Chief executive Jeff Gennette told the Wall Street Journal that 68 stores will be in the first wave, making it the first major retailer to announce its comeback plan. The decision to reopen came after Simon Property Group, the nation’s biggest mall owner said it’s preparing to reopen 49 shopping centers this weekend in states easing restrictions, including Georgia and South Carolina.
Best Buy also plans to reopen 200 stores in May for shoppers with appointments for in-store appointments the Journal reported. Tapestry, which owns Kate Spade and Coach, will reopen 40 stores for curbside pickup Friday.