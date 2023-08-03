MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Meet Madonna, a sweet, elderly dog who was found on a street. She is 13 years old, spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped.

For an older dog, Madonna has plenty of pep in her step! She is incredibly sweet and is looking for a family who has a very special place in their hearts for seniors.

Madonna’s vision isn’t the greatest, and she may have some hearing loss, but it’s also possible that she’s just ignoring us!

Madonna is ready to thrive by living out whatever time she has left with someone who will spoil her rotten.

No senior should spend their golden years in a noisy kennel!

You may inquire about Madonna by visiting ac.ingham.org or calling 517-676-8370.

The Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St. in Mason.