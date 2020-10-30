Magic Johnson providing free impossible burgers to mid-Michigan students

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Local students, along with kids from three other school districts across the state, will eat free impossible burgers for lunch today thanks to basketball legend Magic Johnson.

Impossible foods and SodexoMAGIC, a Magic Johnson company, are partnering to serve more than 5,000 students the plant-based impossible burgers.

Johnson said more than ever, that the children should be the main focus of communities and it begins with eating healthier.

The other school districts involved are from Beecher, Flint and Saginaw.