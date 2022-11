LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Basketball legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson is making an appearance with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on the eve of election day.

He will be appearing with Gov. Whitmer Monday evening in East Lansing as part of her final campaign rally before Tuesday’s gubernatorial election.

Johnson has appeared in Michigan to support Democrat candidates over the years. He made a stop at Everett High School in 2020 to support the Joe Biden campaign.