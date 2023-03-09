EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Basketball legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson’s father, Earvin Johnson Sr., died Wednesday night at the age of 88.

Magic Johnson made the announcement via social media, which also included a touching statement in tribute to his father.

“I’m truly heartbroken. Last night I lost my biggest supporter, my best friend, my hero, my idol, my father, Earvin Johnson Sr. Since I was a little boy, I wanted to be just like my dad,” Magic Johnson wrote. “My father was the hardest working man I’ve ever known.”

He also announced that he would be creating the Earvin Johnson Sr. Scholarship Fund for incoming minority students at Michigan State University in tribute of his father.