Magician David Blaine to fly over NYC holding balloons

News
Posted: / Updated:

Magician David Blaine wants to cheer you up during the pandemic by hosting his first major live event in more than a decade.

Now, Blaine announced yesterday he will attempt to fly over the Hudson River from New Jersey to New York City while holding onto a bunch of helium balloons.

You can watch the scheduled fly-over August 31 on his Youtube channel:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar