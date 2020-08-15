Magician David Blaine to fly over NYC holding balloons

Magician David Blaine wants to cheer you up during the pandemic by hosting his first major live event in more than a decade.

Now, Blaine announced yesterday he will attempt to fly over the Hudson River from New Jersey to New York City while holding onto a bunch of helium balloons.

This stunt has been 10 years in the making.

Let's turn worry into wonder and take magic to new heights. #DavidBlaineAscension, August 31st only on @YouTube Join me on the ascent: https://t.co/bVy2WU5kvM #youtubeoriginals pic.twitter.com/eke9hZ8zOq — David Blaine (@davidblaine) August 12, 2020

You can watch the scheduled fly-over August 31 on his Youtube channel: