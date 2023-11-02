LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The season’s first snow has come and gone, but you’ll still need to get around some orange barrel construction work in the Lansing area this week.

Beginning Thursday at 7 a.m., multiple ramps to US-127 in Ingham County are closed for maintenance, the Michigan Dept. of Transportation said. They are as follows:

The southbound US-127 entrance and exit ramps at Bellevue Road, 7 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 2 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7

The M-36 (Cedar Street) entrance ramp to southbound US-127, 7 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7

The southbound US-127 exit ramp to Kipp Road, 7 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8

All maintenance work is scheduled to be completed next Wednesday at 7 p.m. MDOT said detours will be posted and drivers should seek alternate routes.

The maintenance work is part of the multi-year resurfacing and bridge repair project on US-127. MDOT is investing about $62 million for resurfacing, structure repair, drainage improvement and the installation of a guardrail and barrier wall on the highway between the Jackson/Ingham county line and M-36 in Ingham county.