LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Wednesday could mean big changes for Michigan, with major bills on topics like LGBTQ rights, firearms and labor laws on the table.

Two bills, regarding LGBTQ rights are being discussed today and if passed, would amend the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act to protect people from discrimination based on their sexual orientation, gender identity or expression.

The Michigan Supreme Court has already ruled that the existing language preventing discrimination based on sex should also protect those categories. But putting those changes into law would make the protections more permanent for the state of Michigan.

Bills specific to firearms would make the process to acquire a gun more strict. The two bills would be implementing background checks and updating pistol licensing.

The two labor law bills on today’s agenda include getting rid of so-called “Right to Work” language in state law and restoring the “Prevailing Wage” system.

Now, many of these bills are priorities for Michigan Democrats and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and while not officially passed, Democratic control of the House makes it more likely.