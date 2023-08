LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced that starting at approximately 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22, westbound I-496 Exit 5 onto Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will be closed for paving.

A detour will be provided.

For a live updated map of closures, click here.

The closure is expected to last until approximately 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

For more information, contact the MDOT at 517-241-2400.