Major Funding announcement expected to assist local veterans

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A big announcement is set for later today from those with Habitat for Humanity of Michigan regarding the rehabilitation and modification of residences for local low-income and disabled veterans.

The group will be joined by Housing and Urban Development Midwest Regional Administrator Joseph Galvan to help kick off a new pilot program.

Officials said the money that will be disclosed at the event will be used to create new, adaptive housing, which they said will help veterans regain or maintain their independence.