JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — A busy street in Jackson will be closing for two weeks due to two construction projects. S. West Avenue will be closed from Fourth Street to Kibby Road starting on Wednesday.

During the closure, two contractors will work on separate projects. One contractor will be rebuilding part of the MLK Equality Trail crossing at S. West Avenue. In the coming years, the entirety of the trail will be reconstructed.

The other contractor will work on pavement patching along S. West Avenue. This will involve replacing large sections of the deteriorating roadway with new asphalt.

S. West Avenue will be closed to traffic for two weeks. The work zone will remain open only for residents who live along the street. Signs will direct traffic to Fourth Street and Griswold Street.