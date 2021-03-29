Making sense of the sky-rocketing Covid-19 numbers across the state

Juan Carlos Guerrero, 62 holds his second shot reminder card as he speaks to a healthcare worker after having received a dose of the Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the Miami-Dade County Tropical Park vaccination site in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — Nearly four million vaccinations have made their way into Michiganders arms over the past few moths.

But still, the Covid-19 positivity rates and overall numbers are the highest they’ve been at any point in 2021.

That has health officials trying to remind the general population, two things can be true at once.

“The progress we have been making with the vaccination gives us a lot of hope that the end of the pandemic is truly within reach,” said Dr. Adnan Munkarah, the Executive Vice President at Henry Ford Health. “But at the same time the numbers we have seen at a national level but definitely in Michigan are worrisome.”

Doctors say there are a combination of factors behind the most recent surge.

“We have one of the highest numbers of variants of any other state,” said Linda Vail, the Ingham County Health Officer. “We have people who are tired…we have Michigan finally becoming spring and people want to go out.”

Another large factor is transmission in the younger generation. Experts believe the exposures are coming from a combination of in-person classes and sports. People 20 and under make up 22 percent of new covid cases the past three weeks — they were 13 percent prior to that.

And with spring break around the corner, the Lansing School District delayed a return to in-person learning and Leslie announced they’re switching back to online only as of Monday morning.

“Schools are looking at if we go back to online only for a week after spring break we can mitigate some of the risk,” Vail said.

It’s not just in schools, but communities. A New York Times study shows that four of the top 10 places in the country for Covid growth are in MIchigan. Jackson is number one. Lansing is number eight.

And that’s with 31 percent of Michiganders having receievd at least one dose of vaccine.

Now, health officials just want people to remain patient and dilligent.

“I know everybody is tired of this but we’re getting close,” Vail said. “We just need a little bit of time…and then these things won’t be as common.”