LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In the U.S., October 13 is nationally recognized as Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day. Health experts say nearly 30% of early-stage breast cancers spread to other parts of the body.

Saturday, hundreds of fighters, survivors and supporters will be at the Capitol for the 25th Annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Event. Organizers say this event is a celebration of courage, hope, and movement that brings communities together to put an end to breast cancer as we know it.

The American Cancer Society says that nearly 300,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women this year; that’s breast cancer that spreads to other parts of the body. National statistics show that Michigan already makes up nearly 9,000 of those cases. That’s why organizers say they put together the 3 to 5 mile ‘making strides against breast cancer walks’ to raise awareness–provide helpful resources–and fund life saving breast cancer research.

“Our events have always been rain or shine because cancer doesn’t care about rain so we always say neither do we. We have a slogan right now ‘Grab Your Girls, Go Get Your Mammogram’. These events help create that platform and also an opportunity for us to share more about what resources are available to those that have been touched by not just breast cancer but all cancers,” said Katie Jones with the American Cancer Society.

Pre-walk activities begin at 10 am and the walk starts at 11 am in front of the Michigan State Capitol.

