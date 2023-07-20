LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Rashad Maleek Trice, the Detroit man accused of kidnapping and killing 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith earlier this month, was in district court on a live video feed Thursday morning.

This court appearance was a continuation of the probable cause conference. Trice, a 26-year-old resident of Detroit, was seen sitting quietly on the video feed from the Newaygo County Jail where he was being held. The conference took less than three minutes to complete.

Trice waived his right to a preliminary hearing within 21 days. The judge and lawyers agreed this was due to the new charges being filed by the Michigan Attorney General. The next court date was set for Sept. 20.

Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane’s office charged Trice with Assault with Intent to Murder, two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct First Degree, Home Invasion 1st Degree, Unlawful Imprisonment, Aggravated Domestic Violence Second Offense, Unlawful Driving Away of an Automobile and Felonious Assault.

Federal charges were filed against Trice earlier this month. The charges include Kidnapping a Minor and Kidnapping Resulting in Death, in relation to Cole-Smith.

If convicted of Kidnapping Resulting in Death, Trice faces a mandatory minimum sentence of life in prison, the charge is also eligible for the death penalty.