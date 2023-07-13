LANSING Mich. (WLNS) — Rashad Trice, the man charged with kidnapping and involvement in the death of 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith, was in district court on a live video feed this morning.

Thursday morning was the probable cause conference in court. Trice, a 26-year-old resident of Detroit, was seen sitting quietly on the video feed from the Newaygo County Jail where he was being held.

Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane’s office charged Trice with Assault with Intent to Murder, two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct First Degree, Home Invasion 1st Degree, Unlawful Imprisonment, Aggravated Domestic Violence Second Offense, Unlawful Driving Away of an Automobile and Felonious Assault.

Thursday morning’s conference was more procedural and the judge and lawyers agreed on holding another probable cause conference next week, July 20, where a preliminary exam date will be set. Both sides agreed it’s best to wait and see what the Attorney General does next with its case against Trice, especially given the large about of evidence in this case — also known as discovery.

On Friday, federal charges were filed against Trice. The charges include Kidnapping a Minor and Kidnapping Resulting in Death, in relation to Cole-Smith.

If convicted of Kidnapping Resulting in Death, Trice faces a mandatory minimum sentence of life in prison, the charge is also eligible for the death penalty.