Man accused of killing child near Mt. Pleasant is in police custody

(WLNS) — A man accused of killing a 13-year-old girl near Mt. Pleasant is now in police custody.

According to our sister station at WOOD-TV, Isaiah Gary Gardenhire’s arrest was confirmed by Isabella County dispatchers.

As of now, we don’t know any additional details surrounding the arrest, but authorities have been looking for Gardenhire since Sunday.

He’s accused of sexual assault and fatally stabbing a 13-year-old girl at a home on south Isabella road in Union Township.

