LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A Macomb County man who was charged with stealing a state representative’s identity is now heading to trial, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced on Tuesday.

Christopher Still, 24, from Eastpointe is charged with:

Three counts of insurance fraud for obtaining an insurance policy using the victim’s name and date of birth, a felony punishable by up to four years in jail and up to $50,000 in fines;

Three counts of identity theft for obtaining an insurance policy in the victim’s name using his date of birth, a felony punishable by up to five years, a fine of up to $25,000, or both; and

Three counts of using a computer to commit a crime for using a computer to commit identity theft and insurance fraud.

Still is accused of stealing State Representative Tyrone Carter (D-06) and opening three car insurance policies in the lawmaker’s name.

“I appreciate the work done by our partners at DIFS to secure charges in this case,” Nessel said in a press release. “We will not hesitate to pursue action against those who commit identity theft and fraud.”

The Michigan Department of Insurance Fraud Investigation Unit worked alongside Nessel in this case.

“We see in this case that anyone can be targeted for identity theft and fraud, which is why it is so important for all of us to be vigilant about protecting our personal information,” said DIFS Director Anita Fox. “Having a fraudulent insurance policy opened under your name could give you and your family problems down the line, so we encourage Michiganders to check their credit reports and carefully review all financial documents they receive to make sure their identity is protected.”

Still is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 8 in Macomb County Circuit Court.