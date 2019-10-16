Man among 6 shot outside suburban Detroit bar dies

Vape shops across the state of Michigan can sell flavored products again.

This comes after a judge issued a preliminary injunction halting a ban after a business in the U.P. filed a lawsuit.

As of October 8th, the CDC has reported 1,299 vaping-related lung injuries associated with the use of e-cigarette or vaping.

Many shop owners we spoke with say, they're happy to have flavored products back on their shelves.

But others, still have concerns.

"I definitely think the ban should still be there." said Madeline Solcum, Cigarette smoker.

Madeline has been a cigarette smoker for years and thinks the ban needs to stay in place.

"I've actually had a lot of friends that have gotten hurt from the cartridges exploding and stuff like that. I've known people who have gotten really bad carts and they've gotten really sick because of it." Solcum added.

But another cigarette smoker thinks the opposite.

"I think it was kind of ridiculous to ban it in the first place if you ask me. I think people should do what they want." said Santiago Fashbaugh, Cigarette smoker.

The main reasons for the ban was to keep them away children.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says the flavors appeal to kids.

Some say, it has nothing to do with the flavor.

"It's the way it looks on social media, this is so much better everybody makes it look like you're doing something cooler. If youre going to market it like that its going to end up in kids hands no matter what." Fashbaugh added.

Supporters of vaping say it helps people quit tobacco.

As for Madeline and Santiago, they say there has to be a better way.

"I've personally tried and it didn't do much for me. I went back to smoking cigarettes almost immediately." said Fashbaugh.

"There are definitely a lot of other ways to stop smoking, like changing up your smoking schedule or not smoking after meals. There are way better ways than vaping." said Solcum.