EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Eaton Rapids man Tyler Hatten, 35, was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly fleeing from deputies and causing several businesses to go into a shelter-in-place lockdown.

On June 6, 2022, deputies responded to a report of gas stolen from a vehicle in a hotel parking lot in Windsor Twp.

Deputies said Hatten drilled a hole in the car’s fuel tank and siphoned the gas before fleeing.

The original responding deputies put out a description of Hatten’s vehicle, which was spotted on Wednesday, June 15, by a deputy of the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office Delta division.

A deputy attempted to stop the vehicle before Hatten allegedly fled and crashed. He was then found in a pond north of the crash site.

Deputies said evidence of gas theft and other crimes were found inside Hatten’s car.

Hatten was arraigned on Thursday and charged with fleeing and eluding as well as obstructing justice.

His bond was set at $10,000.