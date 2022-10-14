JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Allen Champion was arraigned on Friday for the 2021 murder of Nancy Thomas.

On Oct. 29, 2021 59-year-old Thomas was found dead in a South Milwaukee Street home by Jackson Police after another person in the home dialed 911.

Champion is accused of murdering Thomas and has been charged with one count of open murder and one count of domestic violence (third offense).

If convicted, Champion could be sentenced to life in prison.

A preliminary exam is scheduled for Oct. 27 – almost one full year from Thomas’ death.

Champion is being held without bond.