Man arraigned on charge he killed girl by sitting on her

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — A homeless man accused of killing a 3-year-old girl by sitting on her has been extradited from Iowa to central Michigan to face an involuntary manslaughter charge.

John E. Graves, 55, was arraigned Friday in Saginaw County Court.

The charge stems from the Sept. 20 death of 3-year-old Paris N. Sharpe, The Saginaw News reported. Graves was visiting an apartment in Bridgeport when he became intoxicated and sat on the girl while she slept on a couch, prosecutors said. Graves sat on her long enough that she asphyxiated to death, prosecutors said.

Police in Des Moines, Iowa, arrested Graves in late June.

Graves is represented by defense attorney John van Benschoten.