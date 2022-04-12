KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WLNS) – A Kalamazoo strip club is still picking up the pieces after a truck crashed into the building on Monday.

The club’s general manager says it could have been on purpose.

Police say it happened around 1:30 p.m. when the club was closed and three people were inside.

The general manager, Holly Johnson, says no one was seriously injured. The driver was handcuffed and arrested at the scene and police say he was sober.

Even with the crash, Johnson said they remained open for business last night.

“It’s not our first tragedy. Hopefully, it will be our last. But we will all work together to fix this until it’s back to brand new,” said Johnson.

The truck was removed from the building last night and is now being repaired.