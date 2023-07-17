Police investigate a crash involving two of its patrol cars on Grand River near Waverly. (WLNS)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Authorities had to shut down Grand River Ave. in the northwest part of the city near the airport and North Waverly Rd. following a crash that involved at least two police cars.

The police had the major road closed for at least an hour Monday afternoon.

An officer told 6 News they were called to the area because of reports of a reckless driver. A witness said once police arrived they were able to stop the vehicle by ramming it, setting off the car’s airbags.

Police then approached the car and pulled the suspect out and arrested him, according to the witness.

Police investigate a crash involving two of its patrol cars on Grand River near Waverly. (WLNS)

Police investigate a crash involving two of its patrol cars on Grand River near Waverly. (WLNS)

Police investigate a crash involving two of its patrol cars on Grand River near Waverly. (WLNS)

At this time police are not confirming any officers were injured, but a wrecker did tow two patrol cars away from the scene.

Police reopened Grand River Ave. shortly before 4 p.m.