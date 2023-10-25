LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly firing a gun several times in a home in Onondaga Township.

Ingham County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Michigan State Police troopers responded to a call regarding a dispute between neighbors on Ferris Road near Onondaga Road in Onondaga Township at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

Law enforcement asked neighbors to take cover, and backed off themselves as they heard shots being fired. The suspect continued to fire shots with other family members, including children, in the home.

Negotiators with the Ingham Regional Special Response Team communicated with the suspect for nearly an hour. The suspect, a 28-year-old man, was taken into police custody without incident just before 2 a.m. A woman was treated for minor injuries by paramedics.

The suspect is being held at the Ingham County jail for assault-related charges. The investigation is still active, and will be reviewed by the Ingham County Prosecutor later this week.