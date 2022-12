INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A traffic stop by Michigan State Police Troopers from the Lansing post resulted in an arrest for a firearms charge.

The troopers were doing speed enforcement in Wheatfield Township and stopped a vehicle for going 101 mph in a 70 mph zone.

One person in the vehicle, a 23-year-old from Grand Rapids, was arrested and jailed for carrying a concealed weapon. The driver was cited for speeding and released.