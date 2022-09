WASHINGTON TWP., Mich. (WLNS) – A 56-year-old man from Washington Township has been arrested for making multiple threats of terrorism, the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s office announced on social media.

George Hamas is accused of making death threats against former and current Shiawassee County public officials.

The threats were allegedly posted online and through voicemail. A stolen handgun and ammo were seized from his home.

Hamas was arraigned on Tuesday and was given a $100,000 bond.