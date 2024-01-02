LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette said his office arrested Bobby Jo Joiner, 44, on multiple sex crime felonies.

Joiner’s charges, according to the sheriff, include Criminal Sexual Conduct in the 1st Degree (multiple variables) and Criminal Sexual Conduct in the 2nd Degree with a person under 13.

The investigation began on August 12, 2023, after a family member under the age of 13 reported “sexual assault allegations” against Joiner, according to the sheriff.

During this investigation detectives found evidence of another sex crime with a family member under the age of 16, the sheriff said.

The sheriff’s office arrested Joiner and he was charged and arraigned. He is now out on bond according to the sheriff.

If anyone else has further information reference Bobby Joiner, please contact Detective Kelley Ebersole at 517-768-7932.