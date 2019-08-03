Man arrested following robbery, police chase in Shiawassee Co.

PERRY, Mich. (WLNS) – It was a wild night in Perry after a man robbed someone outside of a 7-Eleven store.

It happened yesterday evening and ended in a crash after a police chase.

“He kept coming back in, being rude, belligerent, and just couldn’t quite figure it out,” said Garrett Thayer, a sales associate in the store.

Thayer was behind the counter yesterday when he says a man came in acting suspicious.

“Eventually, I just gave him his money back, and then that’s when he did the robbery out there,” said Thayer.

The store owner says a man was outside when he approached another man asking him for money, then he demanded it, saying he had a gun.

He forced the victim to get in his car. The victim then jumped out, went home, and called 911 as police chased the suspect east on I-69.

The store owner says he’s never seen something like this happen before.

“Perry is actually one of the most peaceful place, this store has been here for 30 years, we never had anything like that,” said store owner Ali Haider.

Police say the chase ended in Durand after a crash and the suspect was arrested.

“I actually was with my family watching the Fast and Furious movie, and wasn’t sure like the fast and furious was happening with my people involved in there,” said Haider.

But jokes aside, Haider is just glad that no one was seriously hurt.

“If they see somebody that does not look right to them, who looks likes he’s drunk or high on some sort of drugs or intoxicated, don’t try to just help him, call the cops right away, and let them know that’s what the police is for, for our safety,” said Haider.