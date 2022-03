LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — On Monday, March 7, troopers from the Michigan State Police Lansing Post arrested a 43-year-old man for Possession of Crack Cocaine.

The arrest was made during a traffic stop.

At this time there is no word exactly where the arrest was made.

The 43-year-old from Romulus was lodged at the Lansing City Jail.