Man arrested for fatal shooting in St. Johns

(WLNS) — St. Johns Police have arrested a 24-year-old St. Johns man for a fatal shooting that occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

The investigation shows several people were gathered at a residence in the 500 block of East State Street in St. Johns. At some point in the evening, the resident took out multiple guns to show them to guests.

Later on, a gun which was assumed to be empty, was fired and hit Brandon William Chunko, a 21-year-old Dewitt Tonwship man. St. Johns Police and Clinton Area Ambulence Service were called to the scene and performed emergency aid, but the victim died of his wounds.

The suspect has been arrested but police will not identify him, pending formal charges. He is currently in the Clinton County Jail and the situation remains under investigation.