JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — A man was arrested for operating while intoxicated after he crashed a car into a patrol car on Tuesday.

According to police, two Jackson officers had been sent to the 1000 block of Greenwood Avenue for a personal welfare check.

While one of the police officers was walking back to his car, a 33-year-old man crashed a car into the back of the police car.

The man was then arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Officials have not released the man’s name or any other details regarding the crash.