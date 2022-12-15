GENESSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A man was arrested in Genesee County for allegedly trafficking a woman for sex.

He is also accused of threatening her with his teeth, which he filed into sharp, animal-like points.

Officials said Michael Barajas picked up the 20-year-old victim last month after she was evicted from her home. He allegedly locked the woman in a room, where she was sex trafficked for several weeks.

He now faces a number of charges including kidnapping, first-degree criminal sexual conduct and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Barajas will be held in the Genesee County Jail while he awaits his next court hearing a week from today.