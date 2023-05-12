EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Eaton County deputies arrested a man who allegedly broke into a hotel room armed with a handgun and assaulted its occupants.

According to officials, on May 12 at around 2:25 a.m., deputies from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office Delta Division responded to a call reporting a man, armed with a handgun, who broke into a hotel room and assaulted the people inside.

The suspect, who has not been identified by police yet, and victims knew each other, police said.

After the deputies arrived at the scene, the man ran away and entered a nearby gas station and barricaded himself inside its bathroom.

Deputies were able to evacuate the gas station and after several hours of negotiating the man came out of the bathroom peacefully.

He was arrested and taken to the Eaton County Jail.

Law enforcement reported that the victims from the initial assault were uninjured. The Eaton County deputies were arrested by the Michigan State Police and Lansing Township Police.