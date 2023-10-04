LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Earlier this year a man pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder and Wednesday a judge announced his fate.

“You made a choice that day and it was your choice, and you will pay the consequences for it,” words from Honorable Joyce Draganchuk of the 30th circuit court before the sentencing of 25-year-old, Brion Reynolds.

Brion Reynolds is the man behind the double-murder of 24-year-old, Alexis Brown and 46-year-old Michelle Roper. He was sentenced to 60 and no more than 80 years in prison.

Brion Reynolds awaiting his sentence in Ingham County Circuit Court. (WLNS)

Roper was the mother of Brown, and Reynolds had children with Brown.

On September 16, 2021, Lansing police received a call about a shooting. When they arrived at a home they found two women, Brown and Roper shot to death. A 6-year-old boy was also found with a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital.

Mother and daughter, 24-year-old, Alexis Brown and 46-year-old Michelle Roper, were murder Sept. 16, 2021 in Lansing. (WLNS)

He survived.

After the murders, police say Reynolds took his daughters, Liliana and Zymani Reynolds. An amber alert was issued for the girls but they were later found safe.

Reynolds was on the run for four months before turning himself into police on January 17, 2022.

“You just gave your life to the devil. Every time I look at you it’s like looking at the devil and I get that devilish feeling myself of wanting to kill you for what you did,” a statement read on behalf of the father and husband of the victims, Stevn Roper said.

Also, in court today for sentencing was Brion Reynolds’ sister Monae Reynolds. She was sentenced to two years of probation and 90-days in jail for lying to police after the incident.

“I sincerely wish I could take back the events of that day. I truly apologize for what I did wrong,” Brion Reynolds said before his sentencing.

“You are remanded to the custody of the sheriff and the Michigan Department of Corrections,” Honorable Joyce Draganchuk said.

“Good luck,” someone from the gallery said as Reynolds was taken back into custody.

Reynolds has served 625 days in custody so far, which will be deducted from his sentence.

Monae Reynolds will have seven days credited for time already served.