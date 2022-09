JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Jamarion Richardson has been bound over to the Jackson County Circuit Court for his alleged role in the 2021 murder of a 16-year-old.

Richardson faces one charge of open murder and one count of felony firearm.

The maximum sentence for open murder is life in prison.

This relates back to a Nov. 1, 2021 shooting on 237 W. High St. in Jackson, where 16-year-old Se’Dale Goodwin was killed.

A pretrial date will be set soon. Richardson is lodged in the Jackson County Jail.