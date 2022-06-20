LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Township Police are reminding residents to lock their cars at night.

A man pictured in the video above was caught on camera trying to break into a truck parked in its owner’s driveway at night.

The incident occurred on the 200 block of N. Deerfield just before 4:00 a.m.

The man discovered the vehicle was locked and quickly ended his attempted break-in.

Police also reminded residents to not leave firearms in cars overnight.

If you can identify this subject, you can contact the Lansing Township Police Department at 517-485-1700.