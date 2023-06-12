GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man whose son brought a loaded gun to a Grand Rapids elementary school last month was charged Monday.

Jaquon Tucker, 27, was arraigned on charges of fourth-degree child abuse and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The weapons charge is a 5-year felony and the abuse charge is a 1-year misdemeanor. Bond was set at $5,000.

His son, a third grader, brought the loaded gun to Stocking Elementary on May 10. A court document shows the boy told “several classmates’ he had the gun and that he wanted to shoot another student. A student reported the gun and the principal soon found it in the boy’s backpack. No one was hurt.

When asked by school security where he got the gun, the boy said it was his dad’s, the court document says.

“(Tucker) used it when he went to Muskegon because he feared getting shot,” the court document says the boy told school security.

The gun, court records say, was a semi-automatic handgun that had been stolen out of Norton Shores.

Police say they asked Tucker to bring the boy to the police department on May 11 to talk about the gun and Tucker agreed. But he never showed up, the court document shows, and then stopped responding to police.

Children’s Protective Services spoke with the boy at his grandmother’s home on May 18. According to the court document, the boy said he was worried about telling the truth about the gun because he didn’t want his dad to go to prison.

“(The boy) also reported he had talked to Jaquon the prior night who instructed him not to talk about the handgun and just talk normal,” police wrote.

The boy ultimately told a CPS caseworker that he grabbed the wrong backpack on his way to school and found the gun inside when he got to school. He told two other students about it.

“(The boy) denied making any threats to harm any other students,” the document says.

It goes on to say that another student told the caseworker that Tucker’s son said he wanted to shoot another student with whom he’d had problems. A third student said he never heard Tucker’s son make that threat.

Tucker’s son told the caseworker he thought the gun was his dad’s but “wasn’t sure,” the court document said. He said also he wasn’t sure how it ended up in the backpack, which he had not used for months.

The court document says that Tucker spoke to the boy’s mother, who is in the Muskegon County Jail, over the phone on May 25 about crime in Grand Rapids. The call was recorded.

“The little incident with my gun, that’s the last thing they need to be worried about for real, for real,” the document says Tucker said.

Tucker was arrested Friday. When police went to a home on Marshall Avenue SE in the area of Eastern Avenue and Hall Street to pick him up, he refused to come out. He eventually gave up to police after an about four-hour standoff. No one was hurt.

Online state records show Tucker was previously sentenced to two years in prison on a weapons charge out of Muskegon County and was discharged from the Michigan Department of Corrections in August 2021. As a felon, he should not have had a gun.

The Stocking case was the fourth similar instance of the school year, prompting Grand Rapids Public Schools to ban backpacks for the remainder of the term.

Two women were previously charged after a 7-year-old student brought an unloaded gun to at Cesar E. Chavez Elementary in Grand Rapids on May 3. Police and prosecutors have emphasized that they are focusing on the children’s parents, not the kids, who are too young to be considered responsible for their actions under the law.