LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A man has been arrested for first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving an 11-year-old boy.

Investigators say Brandon Jacob Noppe, 30, of Albion, was an employee for a company that provides technicians to work with people on behavior therapy, often these were children with autism.

Noppe worked with the child from 2018 to 2020 on a one-on-one basis, and continued his relationship with the child as a “mentor” after completing his therapy work, according to a release by the Michigan State Police Lansing Post.

Investigators believe during that period, Noppe assaulted the child on numerous occasions during their meetings in the Lansing and Jackson area.

State police began looking into Noppe after the mother reported him based on her suspicion of him engaging in inappropriate behavior with her child.

Noppe was arraigned in the 12th District Court in Jackson on charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He is being held at the Jackson County Jail on a $150,000 bond. His pretrial conference is scheduled for Nov. 3.

Because of his employment with community service agencies, MSP is asking anybody who thinks their child may have been victimized by Noppe or may have information helpful to the investigation, to contact the MSP Lansing Post at 517-322-1907. The complaint number is 11-3068-22.