BAY CITY, Mich. (WLNS) — A Michigan man has been charged with intimidating supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement, after exhibiting a variety of threatening behaviors.

Kenneth Pilon, 61, allegedly left five separate nooses to be found by BLM supporters throughout June and July 2020.

Along with nooses were notes that said, “An accessory to be worn with your ‘BLM’ t-shirt. Happy protesting!”

Additionally, Pilon allegedly called nine separate Starbucks and making racist statements, involving violent imagery and racial slurs.

According to MLive, Pilon is a retired optometrist in the Saginaw area.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Turkelson for the Eastern District of Michigan and Trial Attorney Tara Allison of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division are prosecuting the case.

The case is still being investigated by the FBI, and MLive reports that Pilon’s next court date is pending.