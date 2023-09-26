LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The 19-year-old Mason man accused of being an intoxicated driver during a crash that killed his younger sister and her friend was in court Tuesday in Lansing.

Elijah Klages, 19 of Mason, is charged with two counts of Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) Causing Death and two counts of Reckless Driving Causing Death. The victims in the crash were also from Mason. The crash happened on Aug. 26 in Delhi Township that killed two 16-year-old Mason girls.

Elijah Klages appeared in court Tuesday morning. (WLNS)

Elijah Klages, 19

Tuesday’s district court appearance was a probable cause hearing. Klages waived this hearing and his preliminary hearing. His case now goes to circuit court.

In court, Klages stood before the judge but did not say much except to answer the judge’s question if he understood the charges, to which he said yes.

2 teens were killed in an early morning crash. (WLNS)

The judge is keeping Klages on house arrest along with requiring him to wear an ankle monitor which includes testing for alcohol.