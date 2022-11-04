JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Leandrew Martin, the suspect in the murder of a 42-year-old Jackson man, has been bound over to the courts.

Martin is accused of killing 42-year-old Markeithis Thomas-James Smith in August. Martin was found in Mississippi.

According to police, Martin shot Smith in the head outside of a party store on the 200 block of West Biddle Street in Jackson.

Martin has been charged with one count of open murder and one count of felony firearm. If convicted, he faces life in prison.

A pretrial date has not yet been set.