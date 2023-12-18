LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Clinton County prosecutor has filed misdemeanor charges against a 40-year-old St. Johns man.

On Dec. 1 a passenger trolley overturned in St. Johns while it was carrying people in preparation for the Santa Parade, St. Johns Deputy Chief of Police Andy Tobias said. The prosecutor’s office said 21 people were on the trolley when it crashed, 16 of them required medical attention.

The man has been charged with two counts of moving violation causing serious impairment of a bodily function. These charges carry a maximum penalty of 93 days in jail and/or a $500 fine. The operator’s name is being withheld pending formal arraignment or appearance.

“Offering safe, enjoyable downtown celebrations is part of what makes this a wonderful community,” says St. Johns City Manager Chad Gamble. “We continue to identify any and all ways to improve public safety at our events.”

SJPD Chief David Kirk reiterated the importance of safety. “In certain circumstances, it only takes a moment for something designed to be fun to become potentially dangerous. We will continue to identify and institute best practices for community events.”