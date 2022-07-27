LANSING, Mich. (WLSN) — A 28-year-old man has been charged with open murder for a shooting in Lansing.

On Wednesday, July 20 at roughly 8:40 p.m. officers were called to the 800 block of Baker St. for a reported shooting.

While the officers were on their way to Baker Street, two people were reported at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

A 29-year-old, later identified as Demarco Garrison, died from his injuries. Another 29-year-old man from Detroit is reportedly in stable condition.

Now, 28-year-old Felipe Sotelo has been charged for his role in the incident.

Sotelo is facing four charges, including one count of open murder, assault with intent to murder, carrying a concealed weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.

His bond has been set at $200,000 and he was arraigned in front of Magistrate Millmore.