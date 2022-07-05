LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department says a man is being charged with open murder after a car incident early Sunday morning.

Andrew Coleman, 32-years-old, is accused of killing 30-year-old Marquise Manns II with a car Sunday morning.

It all started around 3:51 a.m. on the 1200 block of Shepard St.

Police said they were called to the area and when they arrived they found Manns with serious injuries from the incident. He was later pronounced dead.

Officers then said Coleman left the area, but was later tracked down with the help of the LPD K9 unit.

In the initial release on Sunday, police said Manns, Coleman and others were in an argument before Coleman hit Manns with a car.

Coleman was arraigned in 54-A District Court in front of Magistrate Laura Millmore.