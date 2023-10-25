LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A man having a medical issue while driving crashed into a utility pole, causing a downed powerline near the intersection of Harrison Road and Saginaw Street, police say.

Police responding to the crash told 6 News that a man undergoing a medical issue while driving lost control of his vehicle and collided with the pole, bringing down the powerline.

The downed powerline resulted in an outage affecting more than 2,000 BWL customers. The power has since been restored to all customers.