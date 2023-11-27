LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police are searching for the person responsible for shooting a man in front of the Capital Area District Library South Lansing Branch Monday night.

The man was transported from the scene to a local hospital where he was declared dead. He was 30-years-old.

The parking lot of Everett Plaza was filled with Lansing Police officers with yellow tape blocking most of the businesses, including the library when 6 News arrived about 6:30 p.m. LPD says they were dispatched at about 6:10 p.m.

Police say the man was shot outside of the library and walked into the building looking for help. One witness told 6 News off camera that he heard a pop before the man rushed into the library. People inside rushed to the man to render assistance.

For more than an hour, police searched the sidewalks and— later the parking lot for evidence. A K-9 unit from Michigan State University Police and Public Safety was also on scene for a time.

Police say they do not know who the shooter is, but say the person or persons may have left the area in SUV.

LPD is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call (517) 483-4600.