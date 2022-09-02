LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A man is dead after being hit by a train in Lansing.

According to the Lansing Police Department, officers responded to reports of the crash at around 4:31 p.m. on Friday on South Holmes St between Malcolm X and Larned St.

The train was headed westbound when the victim, a 38-year-old man from Lansing, was standing on the tracks.

Police say they believe intoxication was a factor in his death.

Nearby roads were closed until around 7:00 p.m. when the train was allowed to resume its journey.