GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man died after being shot by an Ottawa County sheriff’s deputy near Jenison Saturday night.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said that around 10:30 p.m., deputies were sent to a report of an armed man threatening to kill people and himself at the end of River Avenue off Baldwin Street in Georgetown Township.

There is limited information as to what led to the man’s death. The sheriff’s office said that while deputies were in contact with the man, a deputy fired at and shot him.

Neighbors told News 8 they heard two gunshots a minute apart.

Paramedic deputies tried or save the man, but he died at the scene. His name was not released Sunday morning, with deputies only saying that he was 28 years old.

The sheriff’s office also did not say whether the man threatened or attempted to harm deputies.

No was else was injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy who shot him was placed on administrative leave and the investigation was turned over to Michigan State Police. That is standard protocol.

Neighbors told News 8 the scene was taped off until at least 5 a.m., several hours after the fatal shooting.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office does not yet have body cameras despite approving some funding for it more than two years ago.

“Our camera project is underway but has not been deployed,” Sheriff Steve Kempker told News 8 Sunday. “Partial funding was in place to hire a manager for the system who is in place.”

Kempker told News 8 that the sheriff’s office is working with the county due to the project’s large scale. He said it involves several factors like equipment and personnel.